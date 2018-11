Alumnus, award winning comic book artist opens up shop

San Francisco State has a comic studies program. It is taught by Eisner award winning Nick Sousanis. Before there was a comic studies program SF State alumnus found their way into the comic book world. SF State alumni Joe Field graduated from BECA and now owns a comic book shop in Concord, CA. SF State creative writing alumni Kevin Apolis writes and creates the art for his own comics.