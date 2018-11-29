Indigenous people gather for sunrise

Over 4,500 people gather from all nations to celebrate the 49th annual Indigenous Peoples' Sunrise Gathering on Nov. 22, 2018. The annual tradition seeks to commemorate the 19-month occupation of Alcatraz. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)

Ceremonial prayers, and dances took place before the sun had yet to rise over Alcatraz Island on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Nov. 22, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)

A mother embraces her child during sunrise at the 49th annual Indigenous Peoples' Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)

Prior to dancers participating in a prayer dance, they are cleansed with a smoke bath that is used to purify the body and mind of negative energy, and to create a renewed ritual space. The yearly tradition on Alcatraz Island represents Native Americans resistance to celebrating Thanksgiving, a holiday that represents the historical erasure of their cultural genocide. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)

Many Native Americans in attendance participated in ceremonial rituals that helped renew and heal through indigenous cultural practices. When the sun had revealed itself to "the rock," more commonly known as Alcatraz Island, traditional dance and music greeted the morning light. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)

The sun rises over the San Francisco skyline on Nov. 22, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)

Indigenous Peoples' Sunrise Ceremony attendees look at the San Francisco skyline after the rain subsided and cleared the skies of smoke. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)