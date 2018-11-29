Multimedia

Indigenous people gather for sunrise

November 29, 2018

Indigenous people gather for sunrise

This year marked the 49th annual Indigenous Peoples’ Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island. The yearly tradition represents Native Americans’ resistance to the celebration of Thanksgiving, a holiday that represents the historical erasure of their cultural genocide. More than 4,500 people gathered from all nations to participate in a spiritual ceremony that supports a personal commitment to retaining their culture.

