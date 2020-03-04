Super Tuesday

Reporters had set up outside of the Towers Conference Center and the Annex to do exit polls here are the results:

Who did you vote for?

Do you plan to support the eventual nominee if that person is not the can did you voted for today?

Should the Democrat nominee be decided by who obtains the most votes or party delegates?

What was the most important issue that drove you to vote how you did?

Has the candidate you support changed in the last two weeks?