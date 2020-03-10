COVID-19 SF State timeline
March 10, 2020
January 21 – The first case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the United States.
January 30 – The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
February 19 Passengers disembark the Diamond Princess in Japan where hundreds on the ship had tested positive for the virus.
March 4 – The first fatality occurs from the virus in California.
March 4 – Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California to help the state prepare for the spread of the virus.
March 5 – Lowell High School shuts down due to a student’s relative being treated for the virus.
March 7 – SF State President Lynn Mahoney puts a moratorium on all SF State campuses and all University-sponsored events in March via a campus wide email.
March 9 – Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland. The ship has 21 people who have tested positive for the virus, and over 3,500 people aboard.
March 9 – SF State suspends face to face classes in order to prepare for remote instruction.
Catherine Stites is print and online journalism major at SF State graduating in May. Catherine is the city editor at the Golden Gate Xpress and previously...
