COVID-19 SF State timeline

January 21 – The first case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the United States.

January 30 – The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

February 19 Passengers disembark the Diamond Princess in Japan where hundreds on the ship had tested positive for the virus.

March 4 – The first fatality occurs from the virus in California.

March 4 – Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California to help the state prepare for the spread of the virus.

March 5 – Lowell High School shuts down due to a student’s relative being treated for the virus.

March 7 – SF State President Lynn Mahoney puts a moratorium on all SF State campuses and all University-sponsored events in March via a campus wide email.

March 9 – Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland. The ship has 21 people who have tested positive for the virus, and over 3,500 people aboard.

March 9 – SF State suspends face to face classes in order to prepare for remote instruction.