SF State campus closure

Dear campus community,

The University has been closely monitoring local circumstances surrounding COVID-19. In addition to the increasing number of confirmed cases in San Francisco, we have also seen a growing number of educational institutions move to remote instruction. In the interest of safeguarding the health of our students, faculty and staff, San Francisco State University is taking similar steps to further limit the potential for COVID-19 to spread within our community.

The following are effective Tuesday, March 10, through Sunday, March 15:

All face-to-face courses are suspended. Courses currently offered online will continue as usual.

University faculty and staff will use these days to prepare for the transition to remote instruction and services and to ensure business continuity.

Faculty and staff are expected to be on campus during this preparatory week. Facilities and services remain open and all non-instructional operations will continue as usual.

The following are effective Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5:

All instruction will be conducted remotely.

The campus is not closing. Some buildings will remain open. Expect reduced operations during this period as some staff will work remotely as determined by operational need and their supervisor and Human Resources. Details will be forthcoming.

The University will reevaluate remote instruction and services in the context of local public health recommendations and local circumstances on a weekly basis. An announcement will be made by March 30 about the following two-week period, April 6 – 19. Weekly updates will be issued for subsequent two-week periods.

During this time of remote instruction and services, all faculty, staff and student employees will continue to be paid.

As a reminder, the previously announced restrictions about events and non-essential meetings remain in place.

As this situation rapidly evolves, so does guidance from health officials. We will continue to keep you informed as more updates become available. Please check our COVID-19 website for the latest information.

For students who would like additional support at this time, contact Counseling & Psychological Services (415-338-2208) to schedule an appointment. Faculty and Staff should contact Life Matters (1-800-367-7474), the University’s employee assistance program for support.

Take good care of yourself and one another.

Lynn Mahoney, Ph.D.

President