Putting a price tag on students education

Education is the main value and importance in a student and a young minds philosophy. We are nourished and nurtured under this position where students need to be having a higher education in order to make something of themselves.

To build a better future for themselves. On March 8th, 2020 I was determined to get more of an insight on course materials, and essentials for students.

There is already some push back to higher education’s tuition price tag, but with new college students flowing in every semester—it is bound to only increase more. SF State has been trying to find ways to make higher education more affordable, one way being “Zero Cost Course Materials.” Though ZCCM was part of a mandatory California Legislation and it only covers course materials, is this effort enough for students here at SF State?

Maxwell Lyons is an out-of-state student originally from Manasquan, New Jersey. He’s attended SF State since Fall 2018.

Like anyone who sees postcards, he believed California was the sun shine of it all. Waves, sun all the time, a place where he would love to get his education from.

Lyons is a senior this year, graduating with a business marketing major. Currently he is flying back and forth to make his Tuesday and Wednesday night classes all the way from San Diego, California.

“I’m saving about $2500 every month just for me not living in SF anymore,” said Lyons. “I make sure I don’t spend anything more than $18—$9 is for the way to the airport and the other $9 is the way back to school.”

After doing configurations from his loan increase he ended up doubling SF state’s tuition. “Last semester I had to take an extra class which bumped up my tuition to around $8000.” said Lyons.

For an out-of-state student,tuition has much more of a price tag. According to the Office of Student Financial Aid, out-of-state and International students must pay $396.00 per unit in addition with the tuition fees appropriate to their student level.

In the 2017-2018 academic year, the out-of-state rate was $372.00. But increased by $24 in the 2018-2019 year.

The overall cost for on-campus, in-state students to attend SF State in 2018 – 2019 was $26,719. To calculate future costs, we looked at the prior five years of data and determined that this cost increased an average of 1.8% each year.

If this trend continues, we expect the full cost for incoming freshmen to be $27,706 during their first year. By their senior year, that cost will be approximately $29,255, for a bachelor degree candidate ($28,213 for an associate degree candidate) for a total of $113,903 over the course of four years ($55,919 over the course of two years).

Armando Jacobo studied at SF State as a student before moving back home to Southern California. In his first few semesters here he would have the difficulty of “couch surfing” before he finally was able to make a home.

“The cost of living in San Francisco was a big obstacle for me. “It’s a lot to handle a huge margin like that especially when you’re a young adult and you have the decision between, should I take out a loan? Should I work two jobs? Should I stay later at my job to make more money?” said Jacobo.“Decisions like that stress students out. Because you want to be able to have enough money to pay for school, pay for books, and your cost of living.”

Jacobo advises new students to be smart with their funds since a chunk of it will go towards your education. “Moving to the city is an adult move, ask for help when you need it, and Costco is your best friend when it comes to eating.”

Instead of stressing students out with the permission number, and not being able to pay funds on time.

That we make financial aid a little more easier to get, we allow access to certain workshops for campus jobs to make tuition cheaper. Anything should help. The future is always near and you don’t know when or where there will be a price increase.

We are still building, we are still growing. The potential of this subject is a combination between stress and relief. There is change happening.

