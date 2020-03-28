Photo of the day: Bars board up as shelter in place continues

March 28Photo of the day: Bars board up as shelter in place continues
March 27Photo of the day: Parks become empty as residents stay home
March 26SF State student stuck in Ghana
March 26Photo of the day: Newport Beach in shelter in place
March 25Photo of the Day: COVID-19 testing in Sacramento
March 24Photo of the Day: People maintain proper social-distancing regulations outside of grocery stores
March 24Life paused in the pandemic
March 23A marching band member in quarantine
March 22Photo of the Day: GGX staff photographer, Maddison October, documents life in quarantine
March 21Photo of the Day: Grocery shoppers clear out shelves in panic of the coronavirus
CueTopia, a local bar and pool location boards up their location due to the state order Governor Newsom in San Jose on March 27, 2020 ( Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Daniel Da SilveiraMarch 28, 2020
First confirmed COVID-19 case at SF State
SF State suspends face-to-face classes
Naked and unafraid
A marching band member in quarantine
SF State cancels events, classes suspended
Photo of the day: Parks become empty as residents stay home
SF State student stuck in Ghana
Photo of the day: Newport Beach in shelter in place
Photo of the Day: COVID-19 testing in Sacramento
Photo of the Day: People maintain proper social-distancing regulations outside of grocery stores
Photo of the Day: GGX staff photographer, Maddison October, documents life in quarantine
Photo of the Day: Grocery shoppers clear out shelves in panic of the coronavirus
Life in San Francisco after shelter-in-place regulations
Life in SF State housing amid mass evacuation
