Photo of the day: Bars board up as shelter in place continues

CueTopia, a local bar and pool location boards up their location due to the state order Governor Newsom in San Jose on March 27, 2020 ( Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

Daniel Da Silveira
March 28, 2020