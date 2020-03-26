Photo of the day: Newport Beach in shelter in place

Gallery | 8 Photos A family of three runs at Wedge Street in Newport Beach, Calif., amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

Newport Beach, California was a town that was slower to understand the urgency and seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. As local businesses began to shut their doors, the citizens of Newport found comfort in spending time outside, despite the statewide shelter-in-place order. Some families continue their usual beach walks, Starbucks runs, and bike rides, while middle-class workers continue to work on their gardens and home renovations.Restaurants have converted to take-out, delivery, or drive-thru options. Businesses whose onsite locations remain open have signs that limit the occupancy or tell customers to practice social distancing. Local beaches that are usually crowded when there is sunshine are empty.