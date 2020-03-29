Photo of the Day: Elementary teachers parade in cars to see students and families
Martinez is a community that is tight knit, and that was evident early this morning when more than a dozen teachers from Morello Park Elementary drove up parade style through the neighborhoods surrounding the school with decorated cars and bright smiles to see the community. Families were lined up on the street as the honking started, most in their pajamas to see what all the hubbub was all about. Teachers, counselors and even a police officer showed up showing off their eagle pride, which is the elementary’s schools mascot.
Catherine Stites is print and online journalism major at SF State graduating in May. Catherine is the city editor at the Golden Gate Xpress and previously...
