Photo of the Day: Life continues in shelter in place

March 31Photo of the Day: Life continues in shelter in place
March 31Research Commons close after two weeks of shelter in place order
March 30Photo of the day: SF State turns into a ghost town
March 29Photo of the Day: Elementary teachers parade in cars to see students and families
March 28Photo of the day: Bars board up as shelter in place continues
March 27Photo of the day: Parks become empty as residents stay home
March 26SF State student stuck in Ghana
March 26Photo of the day: Newport Beach in shelter in place
March 25Photo of the Day: COVID-19 testing in Sacramento
March 24Photo of the Day: People maintain proper social-distancing regulations outside of grocery stores
Janelle October waters her plants in her front yard in Pomona, California. (Maddison October / Golden Gate Xpress)
Maddison OctoberMarch 31, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
First confirmed COVID-19 case at SF State
Photo of the Day: Elementary teachers parade in cars to see students and families
SF State suspends face-to-face classes
Naked and unafraid
A marching band member in quarantine
Maddison October
The student voice of @sanfranciscostate since 1927 #gators🐊 #journalism
Multimedia
Photo of the day: SF State turns into a ghost town
Photo of the day: Bars board up as shelter in place continues
Photo of the day: Parks become empty as residents stay home
Coronavirus
SF State student stuck in Ghana
Photo of the day: Newport Beach in shelter in place
Photo of the Day: COVID-19 testing in Sacramento
Photo of the Day: People maintain proper social-distancing regulations outside of grocery stores
A&E
Photo of the Day: GGX staff photographer, Maddison October, documents life in quarantine
GoldenGateXpress
The Student News Site of Golden Gate Xpress
© 2020 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.