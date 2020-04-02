Photo of the day: Newport Harbor High School in limbo from COVID-19 pandemic

Gallery | 3 Photos A bike rider passes Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach, California. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

All the schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District were ordered to move to online learning to slow the spread of COVID-19. Newport Harbor High School is scheduled to return to in-person classes on May 11 and seniors desperately hope to have a proper graduation. The campus is closed down, but local families take bike rides, skate and play games outside of buildings and around the neighborhood. Ironically, the citizens of Newport Beach have found comfort outdoors during the statewide shelter-in-place.