Gallery | 3 Photos Loki, a dog owned by a Golden Gate Xpress photographer, Daniel Da Silveira, rests on his owner's bed early in the morning in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

As the Bay Area continues it’s shelter-in-place order, people have taken the simple pleasures of making coffee at home and relaxing with their pets. Meanwhile, some try to find away to be active and socialize with others while practicing social distancing during these troubling times.