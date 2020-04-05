Photo of the day: The October family finds new ways to stay busy

Gallery | 4 Photos The neighbor's cat hanging out with the October family in the backyard as they paint a mural on fence. (Maddison October / Golden Gate Xpress)

The October family is maintaining social distancing and government regulations by staying home as much as possible in Pomona, California. As the days pass, new hobbies are acquired or old ones are picked up, such as buying a putting green and painting a mural in the backyard. The family has just reached 20 days staying at home and they are slowly adjusting to their new way of life.

Due to the restrictions that come with the shelter-in-place, some of our photographers have taken to documenting their own families and friends, foregoing the standard two degrees of separation that is usually the standard for the Golden Gate Xpress.