Gallery | 2 Photos James Wyatt attends his photojournalism class via Zoom on April 2, 2020 in San Francisco. (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress)

As the shelter-in-place gets extended until early May, Golden Gate Xpress photographer James Wyatt has documented how he remains busy at home. Although it is a monotonous routine that can feel like the movie “Groundhog Day,” Zoom classes and solo walks around the neighborhood help break the mundane routine of quarantine.