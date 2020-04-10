Photo of the Day: Newport youth social distance in their cars

Most of Newport youth has been spending time indoors or on beach walks and bikes

rides with their families. This particular group of friends have created innovative ways of

practicing social distancing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They meet once or

twice a week at the Newport Aquatic Center parking lot and park their cars in a circle. Some of

the group chooses to social distance with their partner. The COVID-19 restrictions are getting

stricter in Orange County and this might not be able to happen in the future.

Gallery | 3 Photos Newport youth social distance in their cars at the Newport Aquatic Center parking lot in Newport Beach on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)