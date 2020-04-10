Photo of the Day: Newport youth social distance in their cars
April 10, 2020
Most of Newport youth has been spending time indoors or on beach walks and bikes
rides with their families. This particular group of friends have created innovative ways of
practicing social distancing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They meet once or
twice a week at the Newport Aquatic Center parking lot and park their cars in a circle. Some of
the group chooses to social distance with their partner. The COVID-19 restrictions are getting
stricter in Orange County and this might not be able to happen in the future.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.