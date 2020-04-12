Photo of the Day: Easter meals during COVID-19

Due to the coronavirus, the October family cannot spend Easter with their local family so they decided to share a meal across different time zones with their other family. Represented at this meal is family in South Africa and South Korea. The family share their experiences with the

virus and how each of their countries are handling the pandemic. The grandmother of the family, Laurina October, has been quarantined a lot longer than her native country, South Africa ordered. Her daughter Shelley-Ann October, who lives in South Korea, warned her how

serious this virus is and how quickly it spreads. She also told her mother to stay inside and sanitize everything she comes in contact with from outside.