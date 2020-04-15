Photo of the day: Thank you notes to health heroes

It was about 70 degrees on Tuesday and I made the last minute decision to walk home from work. I work part-time as a barista at the Starbucks located by UCSF, about four miles from where I live. As any photojournalist would do, I took the scenic route home. I didn’t want to waste the pretty day on a bus ride.While I was walking through the neighborhoods of the Inner Sunset, I noticed there were thank you notes taped onto people’s houses and windows. I’m not part of the fleet of first responders, but seeing all those notes did put a smile on my face. I’m almost positive that delivery drivers and health care workers appreciate those notes as much as I did. It’s heartwarming to see a community come together and be supportive through these unexpected times. Even if it’s from a window, it definitely brings joy to a person’s day.