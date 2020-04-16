Photo of the Day: Residents of Newport Beach gather for a sunset amidst COVID-19 pandemic
April 16, 2020
As Orange County residents wait to hear how long their shelter-in-place regulations will last, they continue to enjoy time outdoors. After three days of rain, the residents of Newport Beach gathered at various parks and outdoor spaces to watch the colorful sunset. Although the CDC suggested that people wear masks or coverage in public places, residents are shown not wearing protection. There were also groups of 6-7 people gathered at John Wayne Park that day.
