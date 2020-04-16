Photo of the Day: Residents of Newport Beach gather for a sunset amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Saylor Nedelman
April 16, 2020

A couple watches the sunset at John Wayne Park in Newport Beach, Calif., on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

Residents of Newport Beach gather at John Wayne park to watch the sunset, despite Orange County’s shelter-in-place regulations in Newport Beach, Calif., on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

A family lets their kids roll down the hill at John Wayne Park in Newport Beach, Calif., on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

As Orange County residents wait to hear how long their shelter-in-place regulations will last, they continue to enjoy time outdoors. After three days of rain, the residents of Newport Beach gathered at various parks and outdoor spaces to watch the colorful sunset. Although the CDC suggested that people wear masks or coverage in public places, residents are shown not wearing protection. There were also groups of 6-7 people gathered at John Wayne Park that day.