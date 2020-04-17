Photo of the Day: Enhancing cooking skills from home

Daniel Da Silveira
April 17, 2020

Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveria, works on his assignments for his classes as well as looking up his graduation status during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lucy Da Silveira Facetimes her niece as well as her older son, William Ramirez while practicing social distancing during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. ( Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveria, prepares his iron skillet in the afternoon and practices his cooking skills during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveria, finishes his cooked meal and practices his cooking skills during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Daniel Da Silveira, Golden Gate Xpress photographer, hones in his cooking skills while him and his mother FaceTime their young niece during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose.