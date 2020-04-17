Photo of the Day: Enhancing cooking skills from home

Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveria, works on his assignments for his classes as well as looking up his graduation status during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lucy Da Silveira Facetimes her niece as well as her older son, William Ramirez while practicing social distancing during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. ( Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveria, prepares his iron skillet in the afternoon and practices his cooking skills during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Golden Gate Xpress Photographer, Daniel Da Silveria, finishes his cooked meal and practices his cooking skills during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose. (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Daniel Da Silveira, Golden Gate Xpress photographer, hones in his cooking skills while him and his mother FaceTime their young niece during the shelter-in-place order in San Jose.
