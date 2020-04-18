Photo of the Day: City at night

Gallery | 4 Photos Office building above Equinox, lit up its windows to create a heart facing Market Street to show solidarity during these times of uncertainty. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)

City life dramatically changed March 17, after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California residents to shelter in place. The statewide order forced many businesses to temporarily close, events to be postponed, public transit lines to alter their services and people to stay home as much as possible.

The city has become ghostly at night. Businesses have boarded up their windows to prevent break-ins. No one but city workers or the homeless walk around the streets that were once filled with a swarm of tourists.