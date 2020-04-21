Photo of the day: Did 420 even happen?

Gallery | 2 Photos Closed signs were posted in between construction fences at all of the entrances of Hippie Hill in San Francisco yesterday, inhibiting 420 celebrators from upholding their traditions. (Sandy Scarpa / Golden Gate Xpress)

Yesterday, a holiday typically celebrated by marijuana users was put on hold due to the social distancing protocol. Hippie Hill is usually the hub of the 420 holiday in San Francisco and at 4:20 p.m. a cloud of smoke usually emerges from the park, but this year the park was empty.