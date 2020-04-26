Photo of the Day: A fifth grade teacher gets to see his students for the first time via Zoom

Gallery | 2 Photos Ross October, a 5th grade teacher gets to see his students for the first time via Zoom in Pomona, California. Photographed in Pomona, California. (Maddison October / Golden Gate Xpress)

Due to technical difficulties, Ross October, a fifth grade teacher at Bradoaks Elementary School in Monrovia, California gets to see his students for the first time since the closure of their school on March 13, 2020. October lays out what the rest of the school year will look like for the kids, where they can pick up their school photos and class shirts. Some of his students asked him about COVID-19 and how it will affect them going to middle school in August and if they will be able to come back to school for this school year.