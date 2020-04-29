Photo of the Day: People flock to Golden Gate Park to enjoy the nice sunny weather while practicing social distancing

Gallery | 4 Photos People take a selfie in front of the Conservatory of Flowers at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco California. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)

After work, a co-worker and I decided to go for a walk through Golden Gate Park. To our surprise, there were many people enjoying the sunny day. People lounging around on beach chairs while others were sunbathing on picnic blankets and beach towels. What I noticed was that each individual person would have a good amount of space between the other person. Even though people were out during shelter-in-place they still are able to practice social distance.