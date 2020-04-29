Photo of the Day: People flock to Golden Gate Park to enjoy the nice sunny weather while practicing social distancing
April 29, 2020
After work, a co-worker and I decided to go for a walk through Golden Gate Park. To our surprise, there were many people enjoying the sunny day. People lounging around on beach chairs while others were sunbathing on picnic blankets and beach towels. What I noticed was that each individual person would have a good amount of space between the other person. Even though people were out during shelter-in-place they still are able to practice social distance.
Emily lives life through a viewfinder. She has a hummingbird superstition and spends most of her down time playing the mobile app game called Two Dots,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.