Photo of the day: Last day on the beaches

Balboa Pier is temporarily closed in Newport Beach, Calif., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

Last week Newport Beach experienced around 40,000 people on their beaches. After experiencing a wave of unanticipated crowds on beaches all across California like this one, Governor Newsom ordered a shutdown of beaches starting May 1. Today was residents’ last day on the beach and the gatherings were minimal in Newport Beach. The town began the transition to the shut down by closing their fire pits and boardwalk as well.