Photo of the day: Health hero at rest
May 2, 2020
We’ve have been doing our best to help everyone in the clinic and taken extra precautions to protect ourselves too. But, the stress of COVID-19 and the extra work we have been doing has taken a toll on me,” said Lucy Da Silveira, medical assistant. Front line workers are still experiencing a large amount of stress even though the curve of new cases of COVID-19 is starting to lessen.
