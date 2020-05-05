Photo of the day: Still catching waves

Sandy Scarpa
Two surfers head out to the water, face coverings on, to catch the novelty wave at China Beach in San Francisco. (Photo by Sandy Scarpa / Xpress)
Sandy ScarpaMay 5, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Naked and unafraid
Photo of the day: Church holds food drive for its’ community
Commercial crab fishing ends early over risk of whale entanglement
Photo of the Day: Residents of Newport Beach gather for a sunset amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Photo of the Day: Orange County residents gather to protest stay-at-home order
Latest
Surfers react to beach closures
Multimedia
Photo of the day: Health hero at rest
Photo of the day: Last day on the beaches
Photo of the Day: People flock to Golden Gate Park to enjoy the nice sunny weather while practicing social distancing
Photo of the day: Social distancing at Golden Gate Park
A&E
Coronavirus and its impact on video games
Photo of the Day: A fifth grade teacher gets to see his students for the first time via Zoom
Photo of the day: A new normal
Photo of the Day: Quarantine can be positive for family pets
Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2020 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.