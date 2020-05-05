Surfers react to beach closures

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted just about every community around the world, and as of recently, it has made its way to the surfing community around California.

With concerns that surfers are not abiding by social distancing guidelines, governmental leaders have felt forced to react. Various counties along California’s coastline have made the decision to shut-down their beaches in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Most decisions have been left up to the local governments, aside from Orange County, where Gov. Gavin Newsom announced all beaches would be forced to “hard close” due to being an area of “particular concern.”