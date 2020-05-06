Photo of the day: Garden centers, nurseries and greenhouses now deemed ‘essential’ businesses

Gallery | 5 Photos Emily Curiel People walk stop to look at the succulent section at Sloat Garden Center in San Francisco. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)

On Monday May 4, 2020, Sloat Garden Center reopened its doors to its Sunset community. Associates sanitized the handle of each cart as customers were let in and limited the number of people inside the center to 20, which caused at least a 30-minute delay. Customers had to wait in line to be welcomed inside and were only permitted in if they had a face covering. There were signs throughout the nursery to remind people to practice social distance. Once customers were ready to check out, they had to form a line keeping themselves six-feet-apart and were told to stand behind a plastic glass divider at checkout.