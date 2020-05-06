Photo of the day: Garden centers, nurseries and greenhouses now deemed ‘essential’ businesses
May 6, 2020
On Monday May 4, 2020, Sloat Garden Center reopened its doors to its Sunset community. Associates sanitized the handle of each cart as customers were let in and limited the number of people inside the center to 20, which caused at least a 30-minute delay. Customers had to wait in line to be welcomed inside and were only permitted in if they had a face covering. There were signs throughout the nursery to remind people to practice social distance. Once customers were ready to check out, they had to form a line keeping themselves six-feet-apart and were told to stand behind a plastic glass divider at checkout.
Emily lives life through a viewfinder. She has a hummingbird superstition and spends most of her down time playing the mobile app game called Two Dots,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.