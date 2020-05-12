Photo of the Day: Sunset Blues

Gallery | 6 Photos Shandana Qazi posing for a photograph in the Sunset District on May 11, 2020. (Shandana Qazi / Golden Gate Xpress)

We are living in a time where social distancing is being enforced across all areas of our lives. I wanted to experiment with a new camera and perspective since being in quarantine has changed my frame of mind. I’m feeling grateful to still be living in San Francisco during this lockdown and to see it all change. I am happy to still be healthy and alive, special thanks to my roommates. All of these photos were shot on Fisheye No. 2 camera using 35 mm film. I look forward to summer and hope anyone who is reading this can find comfort in knowing that you are not alone in this challenging time.