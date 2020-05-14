Photo of the Day: Parkmerced/Empty School

Gallery | 4 Photos An empty classroom during the last week of class at SF State in San Francisco California. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)

I wanted to go for a walk to get my mind off the recent news about classes being online for the fall semester. While walking around my neighborhood I found myself back at school. I was longing for that sense normality. I sat on the soccer field and thought how everything can change from one day to the next. Just four semesters ago I was moving into a new city and embarking on a new journey of being a student at a university that I was accepted to. It’s true how the saying goes, “you never know what you have until its gone.” School is all I’ve ever known, going to class, seeing new students, being immersed in school activities and meeting new people on campus is all I’ve ever known. Having that being taken away has been very difficult to swallow. I definitely wish that I would have enjoyed it more and appreciated it more even if it IS school, it’s still a big part of my life. It almost feels like a breakup, like school broke up with me and now I have to figure out who I am going to be without it.