When this is over

Paisley Trent

What is one thing you’re looking forward to when this is all over?

Along with sharing recent moments of fear, laughter and self-care advice, eight Bay Area students and essential workers spoke about something they are looking forward to after the shelter-in-place or pandemic fades.

“Give my mom a hug and hang out with her,” SF State student and essential worker Ninette Westendorff answered.

Some are worried about receiving their diploma while others focus on eating well and working out in order to destress and stay healthy. Amongst concern and fantasies for the future, laughter is still very much present for those interviewed.

“I think it’s important to laugh,” essential worker Jorge DeTrinidad said. “If I have no reason to laugh, I’ll just laugh.”