Free Space Podcast – Episode 1: COVID-Class of 2020
May 18, 2020
Free Space: EP 1
COVID-Class of 2020
Welcome to Free Space first episode were hosts Cierra Quintana (@quintanacierra) and Pamela Estrada (@pamelastrda) will be talking to the class of 2020 about graduation and plans after quarantine. Special guest include Emily Harris Master of Social work USC Suzanne Dworak Peck School of Social Work, Gabriela Geneve Merida University of Souther California Masters in Social Work Concentration in Adult Mental Health and Wellness, and Juan Barba Kinesiology at LA Harbor College.
Cierra R Quintana is in her senior year this semester, and she is anxious about it. Quintana is a journalism major, with a minor in labor studies. The...
Pamela Estrada is finishing her final semester at San Francisco State University to receive a Bachelor’s in Journalism with a minor in Race and Resistance....
