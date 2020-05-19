Free Space Podcast – Episode 1.5: SF State COVID-Class of 2020

Cierra Quintana and Pamela Estrada
May 19, 2020

 

SF State COVID-Class of 2020

Welcome back to Free Space where we continue the conversation on graduation with hosts Cierra Quintana (@quintanacierra) and Pamela Estrada (@pamelastrda). Opening up the space to the SF State class of 2020. Special guest include Maxwell Lyons a Business Marketing major at SF State.