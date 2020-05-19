Free Space Podcast – Episode 1.5: SF State COVID-Class of 2020
May 19, 2020
Free Space: EP 1.5
SF State COVID-Class of 2020
Welcome back to Free Space where we continue the conversation on graduation with hosts Cierra Quintana (@quintanacierra) and Pamela Estrada (@pamelastrda). Opening up the space to the SF State class of 2020. Special guest include Maxwell Lyons a Business Marketing major at SF State.
Cierra R Quintana is in her senior year this semester, and she is anxious about it. Quintana is a journalism major, with a minor in labor studies. The...
Pamela Estrada is finishing her final semester at San Francisco State University to receive a Bachelor’s in Journalism with a minor in Race and Resistance....
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.