Art has long been something many assume is done solely based on “passion”. But passion doesn’t negate the need for compensation. Glad to see artists fighting for their right to be paid.
And glad to get a window into such an iconic image. Unveiling the humanness helps bring to life a story. From this, us voyeurs can make less assumptions and see more of the truth.
Well done.