‘Pride is a Riot’ photo story
Protestors set up a sign in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
A police car piñata is hanged on one of the poles in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
A protestor goes up to swing on the police car piñata in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
A protestor goes up to swing on the police car piñata in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
A protestor holds up a “Black Trans Lives Matter” flag in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors rally up Dolores Street near Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors gather together in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
A protestor rides a bike with a sign that says “Black Lives>>>Blue Lives” near DoloresPark during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors begin to march down 18th Street near Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riotin San Francisco, Calif.on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors march down 18th Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif.onJune 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors confront SFPD on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors confront SFPD on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco,Calif.on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors confront SFPD on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors confront SFPD on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors walk pass the SFPD Mission District Station on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors march down Market Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors march down Market Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors march down Market Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protestors march down Market Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.