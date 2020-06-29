‘Pride is a Riot’ photo story

Protestors set up a sign in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

A police car piñata is hanged on one of the poles in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

A protestor goes up to swing on the police car piñata in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



A protestor holds up a “Black Trans Lives Matter” flag in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors rally up Dolores Street near Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

Protestors gather together in Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)

A protestor rides a bike with a sign that says “Black Lives>>>Blue Lives” near DoloresPark during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors begin to march down 18th Street near Dolores Park during the Pride is a Riotin San Francisco, Calif.on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors march down 18th Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif.onJune 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors confront SFPD on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors walk pass the SFPD Mission District Station on Valencia street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors march down Market Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)



Protestors march down Market Street during the Pride is a Riot in San Francisco, Calif. on June 17, 2020 (Daniel Da Silveira / Golden Gate Xpress)