Free Space Podcast – Episode 3: SF State student survived COVID-19
Welcome back to Free Space with hosts Cierra Quintana (@quintanacierra) and Pamela Estrada (@pamelastrda). Special guest is Ulysses Giumarra.
Cierra R Quintana is in her second capstone this summer semester as a golden gate xpress intern. Quintana is a print online major, with a labor studies...
Pamela Estrada is finishing her final semester at San Francisco State University to receive a Bachelor’s in Journalism with a minor in Race and Resistance....
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.