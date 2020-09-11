The Happy Hour Episode 4: SHAKESPEARE WAS QUEER
Welcome back to the Happy Hour!
On today’s episode, hosts Malakai Wade (@malakaiwade) and shaylyn martos (@shaylynmartos) talk about some good palate-cleansing stories relating to William Shakespeare’s sexuality, evacuated farm animals and how a Berkeley non-profit is training cop-watchers across the globe.
Plus a fabulous summer cocktail recipe perfect for this warm weather! Visit our website for the full recipe.
We recognize that today is 9/11. We want to express support to the Muslim-American community and to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.
Reference Material and Background Info:
Birdsong Orchards’ Facebook page (link)
William Shakespeare Was Bisexual, New Book Confirms (link)
William Shakespeare was ‘undeniably’ bisexual, researchers claim (link)
COVID-19: Challenges of working on Senegal’s frontline (link)
The COVID-19 Global Response Index (link)
Akon breaks ground on $6 billion “Akon City” project in Senegal (link)
“Berkeley Copwatch” Twitter profile (link)
Copwatch Database (link)
Interest in Community Police Watch Training Soars as Courses Go Online (link)
Malakai is a senior journalism student at SFSU and the Editor-in-Chief of Xpress Magazine. She is in her last semester after finishing a minor in International...
shaylyn martos (she/her) works to provide better representation of LGBTQ+ people in media, and produces stories that address possible solutions to larger,...
