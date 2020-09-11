The Happy Hour Episode 4: SHAKESPEARE WAS QUEER

Welcome back to the Happy Hour!

On today’s episode, hosts Malakai Wade (@malakaiwade) and shaylyn martos (@shaylynmartos) talk about some good palate-cleansing stories relating to William Shakespeare’s sexuality, evacuated farm animals and how a Berkeley non-profit is training cop-watchers across the globe.

Plus a fabulous summer cocktail recipe perfect for this warm weather! Visit our website for the full recipe.

Check out our Instagram @thhpodcast and stream our earlier episodes on your favorite podcast platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud. If you rate us, we just might make a cocktail recipe in your honor!

We recognize that today is 9/11. We want to express support to the Muslim-American community and to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Reference Material and Background Info:

Birdsong Orchards’ Facebook page (link)

William Shakespeare Was Bisexual, New Book Confirms (link)

William Shakespeare was ‘undeniably’ bisexual, researchers claim (link)

COVID-19: Challenges of working on Senegal’s frontline (link)

The COVID-19 Global Response Index (link)

Akon breaks ground on $6 billion “Akon City” project in Senegal (link)

“Berkeley Copwatch” Twitter profile (link)

Copwatch Database (link)

Interest in Community Police Watch Training Soars as Courses Go Online (link)