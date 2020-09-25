Welcome back to the Happy Hour!

It’s Friday, it’s 5 p.m., and it’s time for a new episode of the Happy Hour: A Palate Cleansing Podcast! On this episode, your hosts Malakai Wade and shaylyn martos break down some different perspectives regarding the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, give some happy fire updates and chat with Xpress photographer Jun Ueda and Xpress reporter Justin Garcia about their varying coverage of the fires and the day the sky went orange.

Listen anywhere you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

We hope you have a happy, hopeful weekend. We need some happiness these days!

Thank you to Arman Billimoria for composing and performing our theme music. Additional audio editing for this episode was done by Joel Umanzur Jr., The Happy Hour is produced in collaboration with the Golden Gate Xpress Newspaper and Xpress Magazine out of San Francisco State University. Check out the first issue of Xpress Magazine here!

Jun’s stories:

Combating smoky-sky sadness: advice from holistic health professors (link)

Dark orange skies blanket Bay Area during CA fires (photo gallery)

Justin’s story:

Xpress Air Quality Checking Resource Guide (link)

Reference Material and Background Info:

BallotPedia: Ruth Bader Ginsburg (link)

Supreme Court Says Pipeline May Cross Underneath Appalachian Trail (link)

Murkowski becomes 2nd GOP senator to oppose a vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee before election (link)

In the Supreme Court Battle to Come, Here Are the Senators to Watch (link)

Kavanaugh Vote Summary (link)

AP Explains: What’s next with the Supreme Court vacancy? (link)

CZU Fire Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is 100% contained — but not controlled (link)

Stats about CZU Lightning Complex from Cal Fire (link)

To Manage Wildfire, California Looks To What Tribes Have Known All Along (link)

AB-2147: A new law will allow some California inmates who fight wildfires to have their records expunged (link)

AQI Basics (link)

The Bay: Wildfires don’t have the be the new normal (link)

Children’s Fairyland plans to reopen safely—and with more diverse representation (link)

Children’s Fairyland Presents Celebrity Storytime (link)

The ‘Blindspotting’ Team Chips In to Save Fairyland (link)