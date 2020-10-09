The Happy Hour Episode 6: A CONSCIOUS ACTIVIST
Welcome back to the Happy Hour!
On today’s episode, hosts Malakai and shaylyn talk about World Mental Health Day and announce the opening of Crane Cove Park in SF’s Dogpatch neighborhood. They speak with Ibory Moore, the president of Black Residents United in Housing (BRUH) at SF State about Black resources and representation on campus. Plus, a special cocktail for someone who reviewed the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Rate and review if you want a tailor-made cocktail too! Click here to find us on Apple Podcasts and review away!
Special thanks to Arman Billimoria for our theme music and Joel Umanzor Jr. and Alex Drew for audio editing. The Happy Hour Podcast is produced in collaboration with Golden Gate Xpress Newspaper and Xpress Magazine at SF State.
Listen anywhere you get your podcasts, and find us on Instagram @thhpodcast and on Twitter @happyhournews. Also, the recipe for this week’s tailor-made cocktail can be found here.
Happy Latinx, Filipinx and Spooky History Month! Let’s focus on some happy stories this weekend.
BRUH stories:
Black Residents United in Housing hosts its first meeting of the semester to welcome back students (link)
BSU fundraiser unites campus groups to support Black businesses (link)
Reference Material and Background Info:
World Mental Health Day 2020 (link)
SF State Counseling and Psychological Services CAPS (link)
Open Path Psychotherapy Collective (link)
Dogpatch neighbors form ‘paddle club’ to break in new park (link)
Litquake: San Francisco’s Literary Festival schedule (link)
Apps:
MindShift CBT – Anxiety Canada
Shine (Geared towards women of color and Black women)
Headspace (Guided meditations)
Lifelines:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Call 800-273-TALK (8255)
Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741
National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)
National Sexual Assault Hotline – Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)
