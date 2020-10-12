SF State students share experiences on Zoom fatigue
Xpress Yourself dives into the changes and struggles of virtual learning as four SF State students share their experiences. From physical and mental strains to missing a real university atmosphere, students are doing what they can to cope. Now that the Spring 2021 semester is fully online, these students express concern for themselves and students who are continuing to attend virtual learning courses at SF State.
