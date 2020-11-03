Bay Area residents share predictions on general election outcomes

San Francisco City Hall turns their lights red, white and blue for Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, after the state was announced to give its Electoral College votes to former VP Joe Biden (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in early election results, and voters from both sides are on edge as the country awaits results from swing states.

Current Electoral College standings sit at 223 for the former vice president and 174 for the sitting president. Key swing states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia are leaning in favor of the GOP nominee at the time of publication, but some Bay Area Biden supporters are confident that will change.

Jupiter Peraza, an organizer for Manny’s election party in the Mission District, said she is hopeful about the results in swing states due to the high voter turnout.

“I had predicted that we were going to flip Arizona and the state of Iowa, and we’re confident that we might be able to flip Florida,” Peraza said. “I am very excited to see what happens in Georgia, there’s huge voter turnout.”

At the time of publication, Biden leads Arizona with 75% of the votes counted and Florida has turned in favor of Trump. Georgia currently leans in favor of Trump by a near 10% margin.

Republicans currently lead Democratic candidates 46-45 in the Senate, according to live results from The New York Times. Republicans have also taken the lead over Democrats, 153-146, in the House of Representatives, according to NYT.

For Bay Area Trump supporters residents, the current results may or may not affect their predictions of the election outcomes. Some are set in their expectations.

Vince Gomez, an attendee of a Trump 2020 Election Party in Sacramento, said that he believes there is twisting of words on both sides.

“Just got to wait it out, you got to see what happens,” Gomez said. “I don’t know Biden, I don’t know Trump, but you know I had to make a decision.”

For Ibory Moore, president for SF State student organization Black Residents United in Housing, the election results mean less to her than the actions that are taken after. She believes that regardless of which candidate wins the race, there is a possibility of civil unrest.

Many downtown businesses boarded up their windows in preparation for election night.

“I’m not worried in the sense of who gets elected, I’m worried [about] the process after,” Moore said. “It’s just things are magnified now, but [the fact is] that you have to make sure you’re safe.”