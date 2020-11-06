The Mission District
November 6, 2020
Mission
Manny’s restaurant in the Mission District hold polling places during the morning while also hosting an event during the evening. Read more here.
📍San Francisco
Namoi Shai, a phone banking volunteer at Manny’s in #SF said this #election is especially important because, “Your neighbors, your family members, literally everything is at stake.” pic.twitter.com/qusSGo8LKb
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
📍San Francisco
Live election result watch party at Manny’s. pic.twitter.com/iSXp6FE2HQ
— Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) November 4, 2020
