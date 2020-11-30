The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Recordando a Nuestros Seres Queridos

Celebrating Día De Los Muertos during COVID-19 Episode 2

Sean Reyes, Harika Maddala, Ricardo Olivares, Jun Ueda, Yeily Mendez, and Sebastian Mino-Bucheli

November 30, 2020

In episode two of  “Recordando a Nuestros Seres Queridos,” Lin-Yu Diaz and Luis Gutierrez share how they celebrate Día de los Muertos in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lin-Yu Diaz is a Yucatec Mayan, Mexican woman who lives in the North Bay and volunteers with the Multicultural Center of Marin County. This year, she put a spotlight on her Mayan heritage.

“Our celebrations or cuisine or style of dress vary from region to region – Yucatan is no exception to that,” Lin-Yu Diaz said. “We have our own Día de los Muertos celebration called ‘Hanal Pixán.’”

Her altar — referred to as “ofrenda” in Spanish — was built in the style of Hanal Pixán, in which main components of the altar include a green cross placed on the top made with the leaves of a ceiba tree, which is sacred to Mayans, and three tiers representing the Earth, underworld and heaven.

Another element of creating a Hanal Pixán ofrenda is putting photos of deceased loved ones.

“Like other places in Mexico, for your ofrenda, you put a picture of the loved one you’re honoring that passed on to the other realm,” Lin-Yu Diaz said.

In the Mission District, community activist and part-time Santa Rosa radio host Luis Guitierrez spent his time helping at La Reyna Bakery, a multigenerational, family-owned business.

In other years celebrating Día de Los Muertos, Gutierrez would practice with his Aztec dance troupe in a studio to parade on 24th Street. The dance has a ceremonial component with the intention to bless the altars that shop owners and residents build and place along 24th Street.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, no physical events were planned. All events were switched to virtual presentation to prevent the further spread of the virus.

This didn’t stop Guiterrez from celebrating with his dance troupe. The practice was held openly in Chan Kaajal Park, and Guitterez went on to dance with his troupe on 24th Street.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Multimedia

Recordando a Nuestros Seres Queridos
Recordando a Nuestros Seres Queridos
Photo of the Day: Concert in Park Merced

...

The Happy Hour episode 8: THE BAY AREA SHIFT
The Happy Hour episode 8: THE BAY AREA SHIFT
Photos of the Day: King Tide

...

Photo of the Day: Rainy day halts West Portal outdoor dining

...

Videos

Recordando a Nuestros Seres Queridos
Recordando a Nuestros Seres Queridos
Recipe of the Week: Chicken Adobo
Recipe of the Week: Chicken Adobo
Both the statewide ballot measure Proposition 18 and county ballot measure Proposition G will be up for voters to decide on this election cycle. If Prop G passes, it would grant an estimated 30,000-40,000 San Franciscans the right to vote (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress)
California youth seek to overturn aged-out voting statute
A graphic listing different terms for those of Latin descent: Latinx, Latino/a, Hispanic, and Chicano/a/x
Different Origins, Same Nation
SF State students share experiences on Zoom fatigue
SF State students share experiences on Zoom fatigue

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in