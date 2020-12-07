Photo of the Day: Mass at Grace Cathedral

December 7, 2020

Dyanna Calvario
Parishioners of Grace Cathedral attend Sunday mass service on the steps of the Nob Hill cathedral in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2020. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)