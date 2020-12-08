Photo of the Day: Libraries remain open

December 8, 2020

Leila Figueroa
The Berkeley Public Library hands out “on-hold” books to guests through a plastic shield in compliance with new restrictions implemented this week on Kettner St. On Dec.8, 2020 (Leila Figueroa / Golden Gate Xpress)