Recipe of the week: Pumpkin Pie
December 9, 2020
The holiday season is finally here! Although it’s recommended to celebrate socially distanced, there are still ways to make your holidays special. Pumpkin pie was created in the 1800’s has been one of the traditional desserts of the Thanksgiving holiday.
This recipe is a quick and easy last-minute pumpkin pie recipe that should take no longer than an hour.
Ingredients:
One 16 oz. can of pumpkin puree
One can of condensed milk
One tablespoon of pumpkin spice extract (or powder)
Two eggs
Pre-made graham cracker crust.
Steps:
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
2. While the oven is preheating gather a large bowl that you can use to mix in all the ingredients.
3. Pour the pumpkin puree, condensed milk, pumpkin spice extract and eggs into the bowl.
4. Now that everything is in the bowl ready to be mixed, used a mixing tool to mix around the filling of the pie. An electric mixer is recommended to take out any chunks of the pumpkin puree, and to get a smooth consistency of the filling.
5. After getting the consistency that you want, pour the filling into the graham cracker crust, and smooth it around until the filling is even throughout the crust.
6. Place the pie in the oven and let it bake for 15 minutes. After the 15 minutes are up, change the temperature from 425 degrees to 350 degrees, and set a time for 35-40 minutes. To check if it’s done, stick a toothpick all the way into the crust. If the crust sticks to the toothpick, let the pie bake for a little longer.
7. After the pie is done baking let it sit in the refrigerator until it is cooled down, and then it’s finally ready to serve.
