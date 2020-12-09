Recipe of the week: Pumpkin Pie

The holiday season is finally here! Although it’s recommended to celebrate socially distanced, there are still ways to make your holidays special. Pumpkin pie was created in the 1800’s has been one of the traditional desserts of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This recipe is a quick and easy last-minute pumpkin pie recipe that should take no longer than an hour.

Ingredients:

One 16 oz. can of pumpkin puree

One can of condensed milk

One tablespoon of pumpkin spice extract (or powder)

Two eggs

Pre-made graham cracker crust.

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. While the oven is preheating gather a large bowl that you can use to mix in all the ingredients.

3. Pour the pumpkin puree, condensed milk, pumpkin spice extract and eggs into the bowl.

4. Now that everything is in the bowl ready to be mixed, used a mixing tool to mix around the filling of the pie. An electric mixer is recommended to take out any chunks of the pumpkin puree, and to get a smooth consistency of the filling.