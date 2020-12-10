The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Recipe of the Week: Garlic Noodles

Dyanna Calvario, Photographer

December 10, 2020

Making simple and delicious meals at home can save money on to-go and delivery food during the recent shelter-in-place order. Here’s an easy garlic noodle recipe that can be done in less than 30 minutes!

Recipe for 2 servings

What you’ll need:

5 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

Olive oil

¼ Cup of soy sauce

1 ½ Pieces of chicken thighs

½ Pack of spaghetti

1 Head of broccoli

1 Red bell pepper

Egg (optional)

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook them according to package instructions.
  2. Meanwhile, add a drizzle of olive oil (about a tablespoon) into a heated pan and add the garlic.
  3. While the garlic is in the pan, cut up chicken thighs and season them with salt and pepper. Then add chicken to pan and cook until done.
  4. Cut broccoli and bell pepper into small cubes and add to the pan with chicken and garlic. Then add ½ of the ¼ cup of soy sauce. Let cook for 1 minute.
  5. Drain pasta and add to the pan along with the other remaining ½ of the ¼ cup of soy sauce. Toss until evenly coated with soy sauce and serve with chili flakes or chili paste for extra spice!
  6. Optional: Fry egg over easy and add to your noodles.
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




City

Author, professor and the host of KQED’s 'Forum' Michael Krasny smiles and looks away during his walk on a trail overlooking the bay water at Blackie’s Pasture in Tiburon on Dec. 6, 2020. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State English Professor, KQED “Forum” host Michael Krasny announces retirement
A client of GLIDE eats while a volunteer carries empty food containers to be thrown away meal on Nov.26, 2020 in San Francisco. (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress)
A GLIDE Thanksgiving
As cases became widespread, it was announced on Nov. 29 by officials that many non-essential and other indoor businesses would be closing in San Francisco. Entering the new tier means further restrictions will be put onto the city. (Ricardo Olivares / Golden Gate Xpress)
What does being in the ‘purple tier’ and in a stay-at-home order mean?
At stake are the legal statuses of some 640,000 immigrants who DACA protects from deportation and could face deportation if the program is overturned. The think tank Center for American Progress estimated in July that 300,000 new applicants are eligible to apply. (Camille Cohen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Second federal judge orders the restoration of DACA
The Happy Hour episode 9: XPRESS WRAPPED
The Happy Hour episode 9: XPRESS WRAPPED

Multimedia

A client of GLIDE eats while a volunteer carries empty food containers to be thrown away meal on Nov.26, 2020 in San Francisco. (James Wyatt / Golden Gate Xpress)
A GLIDE Thanksgiving
The Berkeley Public Library hands out “on-hold” books to guests through a plastic shield in compliance with new restrictions implemented this week on Kettner St. On Dec.8, 2020 (Leila Figueroa / Golden Gate Xpress)
Photo of the Day: Libraries remain open
Saroum Verng, a business student at SF State, began cycling due to COVID-19. “It helped relieve my stress and keep me occupied since school went online,” said Verng in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2020. (Katherine Burgos / Golden Gate Xpress)
Photo of the Day: Cycling through the pandemic
Parishioners of Grace Cathedral attend Sunday mass service on the steps of the Nob Hill cathedral in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2020. (Dyanna Calvario / Golden Gate Xpress)
Photo of the Day: Mass at Grace Cathedral
The Happy Hour episode 9: XPRESS WRAPPED
The Happy Hour episode 9: XPRESS WRAPPED

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in