Recipe of the Week: Garlic Noodles
December 10, 2020
Making simple and delicious meals at home can save money on to-go and delivery food during the recent shelter-in-place order. Here’s an easy garlic noodle recipe that can be done in less than 30 minutes!
Recipe for 2 servings
What you’ll need:
5 garlic cloves (finely chopped)
Olive oil
¼ Cup of soy sauce
1 ½ Pieces of chicken thighs
½ Pack of spaghetti
1 Head of broccoli
1 Red bell pepper
Egg (optional)
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook them according to package instructions.
- Meanwhile, add a drizzle of olive oil (about a tablespoon) into a heated pan and add the garlic.
- While the garlic is in the pan, cut up chicken thighs and season them with salt and pepper. Then add chicken to pan and cook until done.
- Cut broccoli and bell pepper into small cubes and add to the pan with chicken and garlic. Then add ½ of the ¼ cup of soy sauce. Let cook for 1 minute.
- Drain pasta and add to the pan along with the other remaining ½ of the ¼ cup of soy sauce. Toss until evenly coated with soy sauce and serve with chili flakes or chili paste for extra spice!
- Optional: Fry egg over easy and add to your noodles.
