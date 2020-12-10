Recipe of the Week: Garlic Noodles

Making simple and delicious meals at home can save money on to-go and delivery food during the recent shelter-in-place order. Here’s an easy garlic noodle recipe that can be done in less than 30 minutes!

Recipe for 2 servings

What you’ll need:

5 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

Olive oil

¼ Cup of soy sauce

1 ½ Pieces of chicken thighs

½ Pack of spaghetti

1 Head of broccoli

1 Red bell pepper

Egg (optional)

Instructions