Dyanna Calvario

Recipe of the Week: Tiramisu

Dyanna Calvario, Photographer

December 15, 2020

Recipe for a creamy tiramisu that can be enjoyed during the holidays or just because.

Finger biscuits:

1 egg (separate yolk from the white)

¼ cup of flour

2 ½ tablespoons of sugar

Powdered sugar

 

Tiramisu Cream:

8oz container of mascarpone

1 tablespoon of sweet condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ tablespoon of sugar

½ cup + ⅓ cup heavy whipping cream

 

Coffee:

1 tablespoon of instant coffee

1 ½ cup of water

 

Making the finger biscuits:

  1. Beat egg white until egg whites look like froth. Add 2 ½ tablespoons of sugar in 3 portions and continue to beat. Add egg yolk and mix thoroughly.
  2. Sift ¼ cup of flour into the mixture and continue to mix thoroughly.
  3. Prepare a piping bag or use a ziploc bag with a cut end to pipe. Pipe out the mixture in the shape of long fingers on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and sift powdered sugar over them.
  4. Bake for 8-10 minutes in a preheated oven set to 350°F.

 

Instant coffee:

  1. Heat up 1 ½ of water and add 1 tablespoon of instant coffee. Set aside

 

Tiramisu Cream:

  1. Put 8 oz of mascarpone cheese in a mixing bowl and mix in 1 tablespoon of sweet condensed milk and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.
  2. In a separate bowl, add 1 ½ tablespoons of sugar to ½ cup + ⅓ cup heavy whipping cream and beat thoroughly until it looks fluffy.
  3. Mix mascarpone cheese into the heavy whipping cream bowl and continue to beat until nice and fluffy.
  4. Dip the finger biscuits ino your cooled coffee and immediately place them on a baking dish. I used a 6 x 6 baking dish but anything should work.
  5. Add half of your fluffy mascarpone and cream mixture and spread evenly.
  6. Top the layer with more finger biscuits dipped in coffee and add the remaining amount of your mascarpone and cream mixture. Flatten the surface and cool in the refrigerator for about 3 hours.
  7. Sift cocoa powder over your tiramisu and enjoy!
