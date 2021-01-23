SF State students undergo move-in day (Photo Gallery)
Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, Multimedia Editor
January 23, 2021
Students and faculty created several checkpoints in the parking garage near the Towers at Centennial Square to streamline the move-in for SF State’s new residents on Friday. The objective was to ensure COVID-19 state regulations were being followed and to prevent overcrowding. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
