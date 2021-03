One of the staples of San Francisco since 1906, Japantown brings a small slice of Japanese culture to the city.

This once bustling mall may soon be a part of history, with stores shuttering from the pandemic and a landlord unwilling to negotiate rent. Businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat, but it remains unclear what will become of the mall if the stores close for good — especially in the West Mall, home to Restaurant Row and various stores that sell uniquely Japanese products.